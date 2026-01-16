The CPM’s three-day Central Committee meeting began in Assembly poll-bound Kerala on Friday, January 16. The party’s General Secretary, MA Baby, speaks against the backdrop of the crucial meeting.

Q: The CPM implemented a two-term norm in the previous Assembly election, barring those elected twice consecutively from contesting. What will be the party’s stand this time?

A: We approach each election based on prevailing circumstances. The decision taken last time was a bold one. We were apprehensive about the outcome, but the people stood by us. The circumstances this time may be different, and we will decide the norms after analysing them. Development and welfare programmes must continue in a better manner. We will announce candidates capable of taking these programmes forward. The aim is to continue the government’s programmes, not to cling to leadership. The Polit Bureau and Central Committee meetings will give final shape to the agenda on this matter.

Q: There is a campaign pushing for ‘Pinarayi 3.0’?

A: Such a campaign is natural since Pinarayi Vijayan has led the government for two consecutive terms. He will lead the election campaign and will be the team leader. If the LDF wins, we will then decide the kind of leadership required. People express their wishes on social media, but the party has not taken a decision on leadership.

Q: There is also a social media campaign for a woman Chief Minister?

A: Is that a genuine sentiment in cyberspace or the media’s interpretation? Personally, I wish to see women in leadership roles. However, such decisions will be taken by the party committees.

ADVERTISEMENT

Q: Has the party analysed the reasons for the setback in the local body polls? Did the alleged Sabarimala gold misappropriation issue affect the outcome?

A: We expected a big win, which led to overconfidence and complacency in some places. Certain results forced us to introspect. The media and the UDF tried to turn the Sabarimala issue into a major talking point, and it affected the LDF differently in different places. However, the UDF and BJP trivialised the issue into a parody. The LDF was put in the dock through unfair means. It is now becoming clear who was in power when (Unnikrishnan) Potti gained access to Sabarimala.

Q: Doesn’t the Chief Minister pointing to a photograph of Sonia Gandhi with the accused trivialise the issue, like the parody song?

A: The Opposition is outsourcing political issues to Kanugolu and others. A smear campaign branding ‘comrades as thieves’ was unleashed. Against this backdrop, the Chief Minister referred to the photograph to highlight another revelation. He did not cast aspersions on Sonia Gandhi, but questioned how two persons identified by the SIT as having misappropriated gold gained proximity to her.

ADVERTISEMENT

Q: The Opposition alleges that the LDF is encouraging communal remarks.

A: Kerala is known for its lack of communal strife. The CPM will not tolerate statements that tarnish the State’s image. We will not accept such remarks even if they come from Vellappally. He later clarified that he was not referring to the Muslim community. Careless words on communal issues can backfire. If something is said unintentionally, the speaker should not automatically be branded communal. The CPM has criticised Vellappally on several occasions.

Q: On the party’s approach towards Vellappally, the Chief Minister said he is not Binoy Viswam?

A: That relates to how individuals behave in different situations. Vellappally does not lack means of transport. I prefer carpooling to reduce pollution. The Chief Minister also acted according to the situation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Q: Why didn’t the party discuss PM SHRI?

A: PM SHRI is a closed chapter. It is not about whether it was discussed or not. The CPI had raised criticism, and the party took an appropriate decision.

Q: Can PM-SHRI really be called a closed chapter, given allegations of a CPM-BJP deal?

A: The Congress views the BJP as a party that snatched power from it. That is not our position. Accepting the BJP would mean losing our identity. I can only sympathise with those who believe the LDF government would implement the BJP’s educational agenda in Kerala.

Q: Has the party’s long continuation in power affected its workers?

A: Power can corrupt, and the possibility increases with prolonged rule. Such tendencies exist in capitalist-dominated societies. Party workers should remember they represent an organisation of the oppressed and the working class.

Q: Does the CPM have limitations in correcting or controlling the Chief Minister?

A: That is a Kanugolu narrative. Could anyone who disobeys the party remain in a position of such responsibility? The government functions based on decisions of the State Secretariat and State Committee. The Chief Minister was assigned responsibility because he follows the party line. These campaigns reflect the Congress’s reliance on paid agencies.

Q: Doesn’t the CPM also use paid agencies?

A: The government has a PR Department. I am not aware of outsourcing. There should be limits to professional assistance. In the UDF, election strategies are decided by PR agencies. In the US, agencies train presidential candidates. Isn’t V D Satheesan now gesturing like a US presidential candidate? This Satheesan is not the one I knew earlier.

Q: The CPM criticised Aisha Potty for leaving the party and joining the Congress. Doesn’t the CPM also induct leaders from other parties?

A: I am saddened by Aisha Potty’s decision. Some people are always focused on parliamentary posts. Those who join the CPM from other parties do so out of political conviction, and we entrust them with responsibilities.

Q: Will the Kerala Congress (Mani) spring a surprise, as the UDF claims?

A: Satheesan and his colleagues realise that their local body poll performance cannot be replicated in Assembly elections. That is why they are seeking allies. We trust the Kerala Congress’s assurance that it will not compromise political principles.

Q: You said the party is undergoing a correction process. Is there enough time before the polls?

A: People will accept us if we correct ourselves. The LDF’s local body poll defeat is like Argentina losing to Saudi Arabia in the last football World Cup. Argentina learned from its mistakes and went on to win the tournament. The same will happen here.