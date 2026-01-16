Kasaragod: "Sir, I want to speak honestly about my condition. It feels as though my body is being eaten away from within. I have even told my mother that this pain will ease only with (my) death. Even so, I strongly wish to participate in the competition. Is there anything you can do to help me, sir?" Those words, sent as a WhatsApp message to Kerala's General Education Minister V Sivankutty, came from a Class X student in Kasaragod who feared she would miss the most important competition of her young life -- the State School Kalosavam being held in Thrissur.

Siya Fathima is Kasaragod district's winner in Arabic poster designing. But soon after her district-level victory, she was diagnosed with vasculitis, a rare and painful condition in which her body's immune system attacks its own blood vessels. As part of her treatment, doctors were forced to suppress her immune system to stop the damage. That life-saving intervention also meant strict quarantine, as even a minor infection could prove dangerous. Travel was ruled out. But she was not willing to give up on her Kalolsavam dreams.

Siya made a last-ditch attempt. With the help of her teachers, she reached out directly to the minister, explaining her illness and her helplessness. "This competition is one of the most important things in my life," she wrote. "But I am not in a position to travel.” Her Arabic teacher, Fabeena N B, who was in Thrissur for the Kalolsavam, also met the minister personally and submitted a petition on Siya's behalf.

Siya Fathima with the posters she designed.

What followed was an exception born of empathy. Responding swiftly, Minister Sivankutty issued a special order allowing Siya to participate in the Arabic Poster Designing competition online -- from her home in Padna, Kasaragod. "Siya Fathima is one of the brightest students of VKP Khalid Haji Memorial Madrassathul Rahmaniya Vocational Higher Secondary School, Padna," the minister wrote on Facebook. "Even as she battles a serious illness and debilitating pain, her desire to compete cannot be ignored."

Doctors, he noted, had clearly warned that travel could pose a serious risk to her life. "On humanitarian grounds," he added, "a special order has been issued to help fulfil her dream.” Accordingly, Siya will take part in the competition via video conference at 11 am on Saturday at Venue 17, CMSHSS, Thrissur. The event will be monitored online, and her work will be evaluated remotely by the judges.

Despite the pain, Siya is overjoyed. "I have been participating in Arabic poster making since Class VII. I always reached the district level. This is the first time I made it to the state level and I did not want to miss it," she told Onmanorama. At the district competition, her poster explored the theme of war and peace. Siya’s parents, Abdul Muneer and Sara L K, recall how her illness began with what seemed like a small blister on her leg. "She has been suffering for two-and-a-half months. The pain was unbearable," said Muneer, an auto driver. "We took her to several hospitals, but they only treated the pain."

Siya's condition was eventually diagnosed at Baby Memorial Hospital, Kannur. Vasculitis is a disorder in which blood vessels become inflamed, restricting or disrupting blood flow and causing severe pain and potential organ damage. Siya Fathima is now being treated with cyclophosphamide injections, a drug that suppresses the immune system to prevent it from attacking the body. There is no single cause for vasculitis; depending on the type and severity, some cases are temporary, while others may require long-term treatment.

A calligraphy enthusiast

A self-taught calligraphy enthusiast, Siya Fathima sharpened her skills under the guidance of her teachers. Siya's posters revolve around the message of peace, compassion, and humane coexistence. She was mentored by Shihab M C, principal of the higher secondary section, himself a first-place winner in calligraphy at the State Teachers Festival. "She is a very active, bubbly child, always running around," Shihab said. "We thought this health condition would stop her. But she found a way to beat it." Her Arabic teachers, Khadeeja V K P and Fabeena, along with headmistress Sasikala V K, stood firmly by her, helping her reach out to the authorities.



Technology steps in

On Saturday, officials of Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) -- the state government enterprise tasked with modernising educational institutions -- will set up cameras inside Siya's house. Her work will be live-streamed in real time to Thrissur, where judges will assess it alongside other state-level entries. For the first time in the history of the School Kalolsavam, a poster designing competition will be conducted online -- for one girl. "May this gesture serve as a source of strength for Siya Fathima as she embraces art despite her illness," the minister wrote. "Heartfelt wishes for her success and a speedy recovery.”