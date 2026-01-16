Marayur: Fear gripped Pampan Mala village in Idukki after a cow narrowly escaped being mauled to death in a tiger attack on Thursday. The incident occurred at the Pampan Mala Division of the Thalayyar tea estate under Munnar panchayat, where a tiger attacked a cow owned by Vinayakan.

The tiger targeted one of the six cows Vinayakan had released for grazing in a cardamom plantation. The animal sustained injuries to its neck and hindquarters.

The incident came to light when the injured cow returned to the workers’ residential area. The remaining five cows were later traced and brought back safely. Residents immediately informed the Forest Department, following which a veterinary doctor from Kanthallur reached the spot and treated the injured animal.

Meanwhile, four cows have been killed in tiger attacks in the Pampan Mala region over the last two months. According to residents, a tiger that strayed into the village killed three dairy cows belonging to Vinayakan and another cow owned by a neighbouring resident, Selvi.

ADVERTISEMENT

Estate workers in the area depend on cattle rearing alongside plantation work to supplement their income. Earnings from dairy farming are used to meet household expenses, including children’s education.

Vinayakan said the repeated tiger attacks have created a situation in which it has become impossible to continue cattle rearing due to fear.