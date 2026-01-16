Nedumkandam: Keeping his election promise, Udumbanchola ward member Santochan Kochupuraykkal has restored a long-neglected road at his own expense within 30 days of assuming office.

Santochan, a UDF member representing Ward Two of the local body, had assured residents during the election campaign that the Kuzhithozhu–Pallikkunnu road would be made motorable within a month, regardless of whether he won or lost the election.

During the campaign, Santochan had personally witnessed the deplorable condition of the road and promised immediate action. Used by around 50 families, the road had remained in a dilapidated state for years, riddled with potholes and turning waterlogged during the monsoon.

As part of fulfilling the promise, a 100-metre-long damaged stretch of the road was levelled and restored using an earth-moving machine, entirely at his own expense. The ward member also spoke of the plans to concrete the road before March this year with the support of the panchayat administraive council and workers under the employment guarantee scheme.

The road provides easy access to the taluk headquarters at Nedumkandam, as well as Chemmannaar and Udumbanchola