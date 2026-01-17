Thiruvambady: Vineeth of Thondimmal Chalilthodika and his family are transforming ten acres of leased land in Thiruvambady into a model of precision farming. What began as a small-scale cultivation of vegetables and tuber crops has steadily grown into a highly profitable venture, setting a benchmark for modern agriculture in the Koduvally block through the adoption of scientific methods.

The most notable aspect is the diversity of crops. The farm is abundant with vegetables, tuber crops, and various varieties of plantains. Among the vegetables grown are beans, lady’s finger, eggplant, snake gourd, green chilli, and salad cucumber. Tissue-culture plantains are also cultivated, with around 2,000 plants thriving on the farm.

Support and encouragement from the Thiruvambady Krishi Bhavan and Koduvally block have been the biggest driving forces behind this successful venture. The Thiruvambady Agriculture Officer, Muhammed Fazil, has attributed Vineeth’s achievements to precision farming. On average, half a quintal of yard-long beans (Valli payar) is harvested daily. The farm sells the majority of its banana produce through VFPCK, while a farm produce outlet has been opened by the roadside in Thondimmal for the sale of vegetables and tubers. Commuters and local residents are the primary customers of the freshly harvested produce here.

Koduvally Agriculture Assistant Director Priya Mohan notes that Vineeth is the best example of how farming can be made more efficient with the help of modern technology.

Vineeth also serves as the Chairman of the Farming Advisory Committee of the Koduvally block. His father Vijayan, mother Susheela, wife Deepa and children Aavany and Avanika provide him with constant support and often accompany him to the farm.