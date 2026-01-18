Thodupuzha: The Agriculture Department has invited applications from cardamom farmers in Idukki for financial assistance under the World Bank-supported KERA Project. The scheme offers ₹1 lakh per hectare to support the replanting of cardamom plantations.

The assistance will be released in two instalments: ₹50,000 in the first year and ₹50,000 in the second. Nurseries in the district will also receive subsidies for producing quality cardamom suckers. In addition, the project will fully reimburse expenses incurred by farmers and farmer groups for obtaining Good Agricultural Practices (GAP) certification.

The initiative aims to replant 3,500 hectares by replacing low-yielding plants with high-yielding, climate-resilient varieties. Around 7,000 farmers are expected to benefit directly.

Farmers cultivating between 25 cents and eight hectares are eligible to receive support for replanting up to two hectares. Along with financial aid, the project will provide technical guidance and training in scientific and climate-resilient farming practices to improve productivity and income.

Eligible farmers and nurseries who have not received similar assistance from other agencies can apply through the KERA online portal (https://www.keraplantation.kerala.gov.in). Registered applicants will be invited to KERA training programmes, and field officers will assist farmers in availing benefits and implementing the scheme.

Applicants must submit documents including identity proof, photograph, bank passbook, possession certificate, cardamom registration certificate, land sketch, tax receipt and other required records at the time of application.