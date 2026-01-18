A tourist bus carrying a group returning after attending a wedding caught fire near Thalakode, close to Oonnukal, on the Kothamangalam–Munnar road, late on Sunday.

The incident occurred around 10.15 pm when the bus was returning to Rajakkad from Ernakulam. Passengers noticed smoke rising from the front portion of the vehicle and immediately raised an alarm, following which the bus was stopped.

All passengers managed to get out safely. However, within minutes, the fire spread rapidly and engulfed the entire bus.

As the flames intensified, traffic on the Kochi–Dhanushkodi National Highway was disrupted for some time. Local residents, passers-by and travellers from other vehicles rushed to the spot to help. By the time fire and rescue services arrived, the bus had been completely gutted.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, and authorities have launched an inquiry into the incident.