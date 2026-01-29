Anakkayam: The Kolapra Bridge, which connects Anakkayam, Thalayanad and Anchiri regions in Alakkode panchayat with the Kodayathur–Muttam region, is on the verge of collapse after years of frequent heavy-vehicle movement.

After cracks were detected on the bridge spanning the Malankara reservoir, local residents on Wednesday morning stopped a stone-laden truck from entering the structure.

When the bridge was opened to traffic several decades ago, the then Chief Engineer had stipulated that vehicles carrying loads exceeding five tonnes should not be allowed to pass through it. Accordingly, arches were installed at both ends of the bridge to restrict the movement of heavy vehicles and warning signboards were put up.

But flouting these restrictions, trucks carrying excessive loads have been using the bridge for years now. The continuous vibrations caused by the movement of heavy vehicles have weakened the structure, resulting in cracks at several locations. Residents fear that if the situation persists, the bridge could suffer a complete structural failure.

Following this, local residents staged a protest on the bridge on Wednesday. The agitation was led by ward member Francis Padinjareedath, Subin Pazhayidam and Leo Chandrankunnel. Protesters said they would submit complaints to the Ministers concerned, the Chief Engineer of the Muvattupuzha Valley Irrigation Project, as well as the police and RTO authorities, demanding urgent repairs to the bridge.