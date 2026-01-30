Chennai: A young Malayali racer is turning heads in the national motorsport scene. Nigel Abraham Thomas,who hails from a family in Pathanamthitta, has secured an impressive third place in the MRF MMSC FMSCI National Car Racing Championship, competing against some of India’s most seasoned drivers.

A third-year engineering student at VIT, Vellore, Nigel raced in the MRF F1600 category, clinching two first-place finishes and a second-place finish across four rounds.

He is the son of Thomas Abraham of Puthuchira, Kumbalampoyka in Pathanamthitta, and Lissy of Puthenparambil, Ernakulam.Nigel’s passion for car racing began at the age of 12, when he watched a karting competition in Abu Dhabi.

Although academic commitments kept him off the track during his first two years at VIT, Nigel’s passion for racing never dimmed. His determination ultimately led him to compete in the MRF championship.

“The race, held at Kari Motor Speedway in Coimbatore and the Madras International Circuit, gave me invaluable experiences,” Nigel said.

Looking ahead, he hopes to step up to F4 competitions, provided he secures sponsorship to support his racing ambitions.