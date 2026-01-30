Kochi: Everyone knows what happens when you drive looking in all four directions. At Vyttila Junction, however, you are bound to meet with an accident unless you do exactly that. It has been six days since Kerala’s busiest junction has been without a functioning traffic light, making it highly vulnerable to accidents, especially at night.

In fact, six roads converge at the junction, requiring motorists to look in all six directions, not just four. Not only is the junction devoid of traffic signals at night, but even the high-mast lighting fails to illuminate the area, leaving it completely dark. It is unpredictable from which side a vehicle may suddenly speed into the expansive junction. Police regulate traffic during the day, but no personnel are deployed at night. Moreover, the traffic at Vyttila is far too heavy to be managed by a single officer.

Although traffic congestion existed when the signal was functional, there was at least some order. With police manually regulating traffic, the congestion has worsened. Vehicles pour into the junction in large numbers from Tripunithura Road and SA Road. While vehicles heading to Kundannoor and Palarivattom use the flyover, those bound for Tripunithura and the city must still pass through the junction. Added to this is the long line of vehicles from Kaniyampuzha waiting to cross into the SA Road.

Keltron was entrusted with maintaining the traffic signal at Vyttila. However, it has disowned the responsibility due to the absence of a revised annual maintenance contract. The signal was installed on the recommendation of Cochin Smart Mission Limited. But, the term of the Smart City project has also expired. There are also pending dues. As a result, there is no clarity on who is responsible for maintaining the signal. Keltron has stated that it cannot spend from its own funds, though it can provide temporary service. The company explained that consultations are underway with Cochin Smart Mission Limited and the police, and the issue will be resolved soon.

SHRC calls for action

The State Human Rights Commission has directed the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the Public Works Department (PWD) to resolve the traffic congestion at Vyttila Junction. Commission Chairperson Justice Alexander Thomas instructed officials to explore whether reducing the width of the divider beneath the flyover could create additional space for vehicle movement.

He directed that the NHAI Project Director, PWD Executive Engineer, Corporation Secretary, and Assistant Commissioner of Traffic Police jointly resolve the problem. The possibility of relocating the police watchtower at the junction should also be examined. Countdown timers should be installed at all signals. The feasibility of reducing the width of medians to facilitate smoother traffic flow should be explored.

The Commission further asked whether it would be possible to avoid the signal at Vyttila Junction by introducing a U-turn system. Opinions of local representatives should be sought in this regard. Justice Thomas instructed the City Police Commissioner to convene a meeting of various departments and representatives if necessary.

The NHAI Project Director, PWD Executive Engineer, Corporation Secretary, City Police Commissioner, and RTO must submit an action-taken report within a month. Representatives of the NHAI, PWD, Corporation, Joint RTO, and Traffic Assistant Commissioner are required to appear at the sitting scheduled for March 3.