Cheruthoni: Months after work began, the Bhumiyamkulam–Keshamuni–Thadiyambad road is still a construction nightmare, leaving locals struggling to get by. With only half of the 2 km stretch concreted and the contractor having shifted machinery away, daily life for locals, including students and patients, continues to be severely disrupted.

The road, within the limits of the Vazhathoppu panchayat, has been a nightmare for residents for the past three years. Under the Rebuild Kerala initiative, ₹2 crore was earmarked to concrete the 2 km stretch from Bhumiyamkulam to Keshamuni. But progress has been painfully slow.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to local residents, construction of the road here was inaugurated two years ago. Shortly afterwards, the motorable road surface was dug up, making it difficult even for pedestrians, let alone motorists. Restoration resumed two years later, following numerous memorandums and strong protests from the public. However, the work began with very few workers and limited equipment. Mysteriously, the project stalled soon after. Though work resumed again, only half the stretch has been completed so far.

Only less than 25 metres of the stretch is being concreted each day, and, worse still, vehicles are allowed on the newly surfaced section only after 21. Meanwhile, last week, the contractor once again moved all equipment and vehicles to another site without informing local residents, who had been fully cooperative with the project all this time. This development threatens to delay the work even further.

ADVERTISEMENT

As the road remains closed for months, patients and students in the area are facing severe hardships. It is learned that the remaining stretch will be taken up only after a quality check of the completed portion. Residents are now demanding urgent intervention from the minister and district collector to ensure the road work is completed at the earliest.