Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the alleged suicide of Kerala businessman Roy CJ, chairman of the Confident Group. He was found shot dead at his office in Bengaluru on January 30.

“In order to ensure a comprehensive and meticulous investigation into this case, the Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru City, Seemanth Kumar Singh, has ordered the constitution of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) and directed that the investigation of the case be transferred to the team,” a statement issued by the Bengaluru Police said on Saturday.

Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh, in a press release, said that the Ashok Nagar police had registered a case under Sections 194(3) and 194(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and that the case has now been transferred to the SIT.

The SIT will be headed by Joint Commissioner of Police (West Zone) C Vamshi Krishna. The Deputy Commissioner of Police (South Division), Lokesh Jagalasar, will function as the Investigating Officer.

In addition, Central Division DCP Akshay Hake, along with other senior officers deputed from various divisions and special units, will be members of the team.

According to the statement, the SIT has been empowered to induct additional officers and resources as required for the investigation. All officers have been instructed to extend full cooperation to ensure a lawful, prompt, and effective probe.

Forensic team members and police personnel interact with one another amid investigation after the founder and chairman of the real estate firm C J Roy was found dead in the office, in Bengaluru, Karnataka on Jan 30, 2026. Photo: PTI

All aspects of the case will be thoroughly examined, and relevant information will be communicated to the public in the coming days, the Bengaluru Police said.

“We will see what the findings are. I can’t say anything right now until we find out what factors pushed him to that stage,” Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said.

Roy (57), a real estate tycoon from Kerala's Kochi, allegedly shot himself with his licensed firearm at his office near Richmond Circle in the city while Income Tax officials were conducting a raid on Friday evening.

Soon after a gunshot was heard, staff members rushed to his room and found him lying in a pool of blood. He was immediately taken to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Income Tax sources said searches on Roy’s premises had begun about two months ago. Roy’s brother has alleged that he may have taken the extreme step due to pressure from the central agency.

However, the I-T department rubbished these allegations and maintained that its officials acted strictly in accordance with the law. The central agency asserted that no pressure was exerted on Roy and declared that it is ready to face any probe.

Amid allegations against I-T officials, Kerala politicians—including CPM state secretary MV Govindan, minister V Sivankutty and Opposition Leader VD Satheesan—demanded a detailed probe into Roy’s death.

Govindan, speaking to reporters in Thiruvananthapuram, questioned why central agencies were unable to act in a more humane manner when carrying out raids and other such activities.

He claimed that the raid on Roy's office continued even after his death.

Satheesan alleged that there was a "mystery" behind the death of the businessman and sought a probe into the matter.

Talking about the I-T raids, Karnataka Home Minister Parameshwara told the media that the Department had earlier conducted searches at Roy's company and was in the process of completing statutory procedures.

"There was a raid in his company in December 2025. There is a rule that within 60 days, a chargesheet has to be filed in the court. They had to finalise before February 4. Hence, he was summoned," he said.

According to him, Roy had recently returned from Dubai and was cooperating with the authorities.

"Roy told the officials that he would be back in five minutes, but he did not return even after 20 minutes. Then his suicide came to notice."

He added that Roy's family has linked the incident to the I-T action.

"Roy's brother has also given a statement that this incident happened due to I-T raids. Our police officers haven't looked into it from that aspect," he said.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Commerce and Industries Minister M B Patil criticised the Income Tax department for treating economic offences like a serious crime.

"Creating scare by bringing in CBI, ED, this and that, is not proper. Only investigation will reveal what actually had happened, but my point is that there are clauses of penalty for economic offences and there are solutions for that, but it should not be treated like a crime," Patil said.

As per reports, preparations are being made for the last rite of Roy at Confident Cascade near Bannerghatta. According to sources, Roy had identified the cremation ground before his death as he made the wish that he should be cremated at Confident Cascade.