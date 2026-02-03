Thrikkaripur: Moving beyond its traditional role of nurturing a reading culture among younger generations, the Ayitti E K Nayanar Memorial Library at Thrikkaripur has ventured into fish farming, encouraging aspiring farmers and interested residents to explore the potenial of aquaculture.

The library has recently launched a pen culture fish farming project in the Kavvai backwaters, integrating livelihood generation with its cultural and educational activities.The initiative forms part of the State Fisheries Department’s Janakeeya Matsyakrishi (popular fish farming) programme and is being implemented in collaboration with the Red Star Club, Ayitti.

As part of the project, over 500 Asian Sea Bass (Kalanji) fingerlings were released into specially prepared pen culture enclosures in the Ayitti stretch of the backwaters. These fishlings are being nurtured in large enclosures installed inside the waterbody.

The project was inaugurated by Nileshwaram Block Panchayat Standing Committee chairperson K Poomani, who released the fingerlings into the enclosures.

Red Star Club president K P Lakshmanan presided over the function. Padanna Panchayat Standing Committee chairperson P V Aswathi, library secretary K V Sajith and Red Star Club secretary K Shibin also spoke.