An anganwadi teacher's moment of glory with her son, Thrissur District Collector Arjun Pandian, is now a matter of pride for the entire fraternity. Ushakumari, 53, was a picture of humility and happiness as she shared the stage with her son Arjun Pandian at the venue of the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) scheme two days ago.

Employed as a teacher at Elappara anganwadi in Idukki, it was double joy for her. Arjun Pandian was awarded the Best District Collector under the ICDS scheme for 2024–25. The crowd cheered and clapped when the announcer proudly declared, 'Collector's mother is one among us. On the stage, Ushakumari stood by his side, with her husband Pandian nearby. She was also felicitated for her 26 years of service.

The Collector watched on when his mother was draped with a shawl by the State Health Minister Veena George. A short video is being widely circulated in peer groups, evoking praise for the mother and the son. The occasion also struck a chord with the Minister. "The son's commendable work in this field as the District Collector is a tribute to the community his mother represents," she posted on Facebook.

For Ushakumari, the moment felt surreal. "When officials invited us, they asked me to join Arjun on stage while he received the award. Sharing the stage with my son gave me immense happiness. Standing alongside senior officials and the Health Minister herself is something I had never imagined," she said.

Health Minister Veena George shares the stage with Thrissur District Collector Arjun Pandian, his mother Ushakumari S and his father Pandian C. Photo: Special Arrangement

The Collector was honoured for coordinating activities in service delivery, innovations and effective interventions in women and child care. "I joined the anganwadi when Arjun was in Class 3. That job gave me the means to raise my children, Arjun and Anusha, along with my husband. Today, my child has given back to the anganwadi by supporting it," she said. Still working at the centre, she said, being around children relieves her of all tension.

Ushakumari recalled taking her son to the anganwadi on weekends. "I used to take him with me on Saturdays and Sundays. I like to think that this may have influenced his approach to public service, although we never imagined he would one day become a Collector," she said. "That is truly the result of his hard work," she added.

According to Ushakumari, Arjun began supporting anganwadis much before becoming a District Collector. "When he was the Development Commissioner in Idukki, he allocated ₹5 lakh for improving our anganwadi's infrastructure. He has continued similar initiatives after becoming the Collector of Thrissur as well, hence being the recipient of the award," she said.

Reflecting on the changes over the years, she said anganwadis have seen significant improvement. "When I started working, conditions were very poor. We did not even have a proper stove to cook food or sufficient water. Today, the situation is better in terms of education, nutrition and infrastructure," she said.

Her anganwadi now has a small play area with a trampoline, cycles and toy cars. "Children are more excited to come now. We also have a refrigerator, mixer grinder and a better building. Many anganwadis now have access to television sets as well," she added.

However, enrolment has declined. "We now have eight children at our anganawadi, far fewer than before, as families have become nuclear. Earlier, we had more children but fewer facilities; now it is the other way around," she said with a smile.