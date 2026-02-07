Ponkunnam: A pedestrian was killed after being hit by an ambulance on a zebra crossing here on Friday. The deceased was identified as Murugadas Shankara Pandian (67), a resident of Bhagavalsing Street in Theni, Tamil Nadu. The accident occurred around 7.50 am on the zebra crossing in front of the Ponkunnam bus stand.

The ambulance was travelling from Kanjirappally to Kottayam Medical College with a patient on board. Murugadas, who used to run a clothing business at various locations across Kottayam, had arrived from Tamil Nadu.

Eyewitnesses said the victim stood frozen on the zebra crossing when the ambulance rushed in and was struck. He was rushed to Kottayam Medical College immediately but could not be saved. The body is currently kept at the Kottayam Medical College Hospital.