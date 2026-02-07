The CPM has so far humoured a mercurial Kerala Congress(M) to ensure the ally stays within its fold. The cabinet decision to donate 12 cents for the K M Mani Foundation couldn't have been more timely. The state budget was generous enough to include a proposal on Kattapana-Theni tunnel, a skeletal idea that emerged out of a seminar. The decision to hand over the reins of LDF's Vikasana Munneta Jatha in Central Kerala to KCM chairman Jose K Mani, also carried a message – repose the faith and deliver in the polls.

For the KCM, the occasion assumes immense significance. After a period of speculations over an allegiance-shift, which jolted the party, the KCM seeks to assert its organisational strength in its traditional strongholds of Kottayam and Idukki. It will be keen to put behind the poor returns in the local body polls. The rally, which covered Pathanamthitta, will reach Kottayam on Saturday.

The LDF's hopes of retaining its grip over central Kerala through the KCM, as it did in the 2020 local body elections, were dented, with the ally failing to replicate its earlier performance. The KCM secured 246 seats across the state, a figure significantly lower than the 356 it won in 2020. Buoyed by the 2020 results, KCM had demanded additional seats in 2025 local body elections.

In 2020, a section of voters, particularly within the Christian community, had rallied behind the KCM amid perceptions that the party had been sidelined by the UDF. That support, combined with the CPM's core vote base, had worked in favour of the alliance. However, that consolidation didn't materialise in 2025.

KCM leaders play down the anti-incumbency factor, insisting that the electoral outcome in panchayat elections did not reflect a strong anti-government wave against either the party or the LDF. KCM Kottayam district president Lopez Mathew said local factors played a decisive role. "People voted based on local issues. Political equations at the grassroots level shifted. In the district panchayat, we lost only one seat compared to last time, and we performed well in Pala too," he said.

The LDF wants to project a united front riding on its developmental initiatives and the CPM has been trumpeting accomplishments in infrastructure creation during the rally.

Changanacherry MLA Job Maichil said the LDF rally was aimed at laying the groundwork for a third consecutive LDF victory in the Assembly elections. He said the jatha would also help counter what he described as a misinformation campaign against the LDF and the KCM. "Through the jatha, we aim to expose the misinformation being spread against the LDF. People must know the truth. There have been significant developments across sectors over the past five years," he told Onmanorama.

In spite of the huge setback in local body polls, the leaders believe assembly poll is a different ball game.

Echoing the view, KCM leader and Poonjar MLA Sebastian Kulathunkal said the setback was limited. "There was a slight dip for the LDF, but the KCM's performance remained stable. Our vote base has not changed significantly. We did well in eastern Kottayam and in Pala, and we maintained our seat count at the district panchayat level," he said.

Renewed hopes

KCM leaders remain optimistic about a significant improvement in the party's Assembly tally in the upcoming elections, with the leadership hoping to get 13 seats. In the 2021 Assembly polls, the KCM won five seats- Changanacherry, Kanjirappally, Poonjar, Ranni and Idukki- but lost Pala, where party chairman Jose K Mani was defeated.

"We are targeting at least five seats in Kottayam district and are confident of reclaiming Pala and Kaduthuruthy, which we lost last time," Lopez said. The Vikasana Munneta Jatha passes through politically significant centres such as Kaduthuruthy, Mundakkayam, Vaikom, Ettumanoor and Pala before entering Idukki district.

New avenues

Jose K Mani's meeting with Kochi Bishop Antony Kattiparambil last month has fuelled possibilities of KCM venturing into the coastal belt. While KCM leaders dismissed such claims, they maintained that the party has consistently taken up issues affecting coastal and fishing communities.

"We ensured pension benefits for nuns and ration cards for them, and legislation was passed to that effect. We are also working to make permanent the appointments of teachers in the differently-abled general category across communities, in line with court orders related to the NSS. Our chairman has raised fishermen's issues in Parliament. We work for all communities," Lopez said, asserting that the party expects to win more seats than in 2021.

However, a party insider, speaking on condition of anonymity, struck a more cautious note, saying the KCM's realistic prospects may be limited to three seats. "Beyond that, victories are possible mainly in constituencies where the contest is directly against the Kerala Congress led by P J Joseph. That party does not have the public support it claims," the leader said.

He also pointed to a strong anti-incumbency sentiment against the LDF government across the State, arguing that the KCM's steadfast defence of the front and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan could prove costly. He added that a shift to the UDF, though complex, might have offered better electoral prospects. "There is widespread anger against the LDF. Aligning with the UDF could have opened up more possibilities," he said.

Party leaders, however, dismissed suggestions that a switch of alliances was ever under consideration. "There was complete consensus within the party steering committee against moving to the UDF. Everyone was clear about continuing with the LDF. Claims to the contrary are media speculation," Lopez said, reiterating that Jose K Mani has repeatedly affirmed the KCM's commitment to the Left front.