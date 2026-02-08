Idukki: Heated arguments and tension marked the Oorukootam grama sabha held at Poochapra in Velliyamattom panchayat following demands by a majority of participants to remove Maruthanikkal MI Shashi, who had served as Oorumuppan for the past 25 years.

Participants alleged that Shashi had failed to act in the interests of local residents and sought his removal. A complaint signed by most villagers had earlier been submitted to the panchayat president, and the issue was included in the grama sabha agenda.

ADVERTISEMENT

Of the 55 people who attended the meeting, 45 reportedly spoke against the Oorumuppan. During the discussions, Shashi allegedly snatched the complaint document from the panchayat president and tore it up, triggering further tension. Police from Kanjar station reached the venue and intervened to restore order.

Following the developments, Shashi was removed from the post, and Varikkaplakkal VK Krishnan was elected as the new Oorumuppan.