Kadambanad: Living near a deadly curve on the road, Vasudevan Pillai’s family has endured constant fear as speeding vehicles repeatedly crash into their home, with no protective measures in place

The Vadakkadathu Puthen house, where the family resides, stands barely a meter from the road, between Vembanad Mukku and Nilakkal on the Kadambanad- Ezhamkulam mini highway. Over the years, the family has suffered repeated property damage as vehicles failing to negotiate the curve slam into their house.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although the Public Works Department installed warning indicators following complaints, most were later destroyed by vehicles crashing into them. Safety poles erected in front of the house also suffered the same fate and were never replaced. Today, the family has resorted to sticking red markers on the boundary pillars of their house, hoping for some semblance of protection. A small shop that was once attached to the house had to be abandoned after being deemed unsafe.

The family has lived here for 50 years. Even though the road was renovated more than a decade ago, authorities have yet to ensure their safety. They continue to wait for a proper protective barrier to be installed in front of the house.