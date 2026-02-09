Almost three years after a guidewire was left inside a woman's body following a thyroid surgery at the Thiruvananthapuram General Hospital, the expert panel formed by the government to probe the matter has submitted its final report recommending the retention of the instrument in the body, citing that it is unlikely to cause harm.

The committee's findings were recently furnished in the assembly by the Health Minister Veena George.

Sumayya had undergone a thyroid surgery at the hospital on March 20, 2023, but had since developed breathing difficulties and experienced swelling. In March 2025, an X-ray examination done at the Regional Cancer Centre revealed the guide wire, which is part of a central line used to administer medicines through blood vessels, was left inside her body after the surgery.

In August 2025, an expert committee comprising specialists in cardiovascular thoracic surgery, radio diagnosis, anesthesiology, and general surgery of the Medical Education directorate, Health department, led by the Additional Director, Health services, was constituted to probe the complaint.

The committee, after a meeting on September 29, 2025, reported that attempting to remove the guide wire poses more risk and therefore advised the patient to retain it. Due to the concerns raised by the woman and her family about keeping the wire, doctors suggested conducting right heart catheterisation.

After performing the echocardiogram and right heart catheterisation, the expert committee in its report concluded that the guidewire cannot be removed by percutaneous methods. However, it noted that it is retained in an inert, stable position and is unlikely to migrate. They also assured the woman that health complications due to keeping the wire are unlikely, an opinion shared by specialists at the Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST) in their earlier report.

However, Sumayya has been experiencing breathing difficulties and swelling since the surgery.

Talking to Onmanorama, Sumayya says she feels she has not received justice and has therefore decided to proceed legally.

Last month, she had filed a case at the Permanent Lok Adalat, Thiruvananthapuram, seeking compensation of ₹1 crore. According to her counsel, Advocate Shobi Joseph, the case is posted to be heard on February 25.

"Imagine someone leaving a wire behind inside your body and then saying it is fine. It's not acceptable," says Shobi, explaining the need for a Medical Negligence case. Shobi also pointed out the uncertainty about whether future complications may arise from this.

When asked whether the compensation would be provided to the woman, the government stated that it is being considered.

However, the government did not disclose whether the report found negligence on the part of the doctor who performed the surgery or whether disciplinary action would be taken.