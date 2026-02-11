Kasaragod: The body of a young man killed after being hit by a train lay unidentified, his face beyond recognition and his pockets offering no clues. It was artificial intelligence that finally restored his identity and helped police trace his family.

Hosdurg police photographed the disfigured face and used AI tools to generate a reconstructed image, a step that proved crucial in solving the case.

The deceased was identified as K Jithesh (Appu), 28, son of the late Nadukkeppurayil Janardhanan and Baby of Karuvalam, Padannakkad. He died on Monday night after being struck by a train. Janamaithri police beat officer Pradeepan Kottoli said AI assistance was sought as there were no immediate leads to establish his identity.

Using photographs of the remains, police prepared an AI-assisted facial reconstruction. After seeing the image, Jithesh's relatives noticed a resemblance and rushed to the district hospital, where they formally identified the body.

Jithesh was a roofing worker. He is survived by his brothers, Vijesh and Vijisha.