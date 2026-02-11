The Additional Sessions Court–I has rejected the anticipatory bail plea of CPM leader and Enmakaje grama panchayat member S Sudhakara, accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting a married woman for over three decades by threatening and coercing her.

Sudhakara -- an influential CPM functionary in the panchayat and a teacher at a government-aided school who is due to retire next year -- moved the court seeking protection from arrest. Judge P.H. Rajitha dismissed the plea, citing the seriousness of the charges and the threat perception raised by the survivor, said Public Prosecutor Adv E Lohithakshan.

The survivor was represented by Adv M Narayana Bhat, who placed before the court alleged video and audio recordings, including messages purportedly containing threats and explicit content. “We argued that even if the relationship may initially have appeared consensual, it later continued under threat and coercion. The court appears to have considered the material produced before denying bail,” the public prosecutor said.

Sudhakara was booked by the Kasaragod Women Police on January 13 under charges of repeated rape and criminal intimidation, only after the survivor went public with her allegations. She earlier submitted complaints to the State Police Chief on December 27, attaching what she claimed were explicit videos and audio recordings. She alleged that she endured abuse for nearly 30 years, but approached the police after he allegedly threatened to kill her two sons.

The case has revived scrutiny of Sudhakara’s past. He was earlier convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment by a CBI court in the 2009 murder of Youth Congress leader Abdul Jabbar of Perla. The High Court later acquitted him, holding that the victim’s dying declaration was insufficient to prove conspiracy. An appeal filed by Congress leaders from Enmakaje is pending before the Supreme Court. Sudhakara continued in his teaching post following the acquittal.

After the rape case was registered, Sudhakara availed leave from his school. He also sought medical leave from panchayat meetings, but the Congress-controlled board has asked him to produce a medical certificate. He has already missed two board meetings; absence from a third without a valid reason could invite disqualification. He represents the CPM stronghold of Balemoole ward, which he won by a margin of 254 votes.

The survivor has submitted a complaint to the Deputy Director of Education seeking his removal from service and has also approached Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan, expressing concern over the delay in arrest and alleging that political influence could derail the case.

With the anticipatory bail plea dismissed, police are expected to arrest the accused for questioning.