Kasaragod: Days after a homemaker went public with allegations of prolonged sexual abuse, the Kasaragod police have registered an FIR against CPM leader and Enmakaje grama panchayat member Sudhakara S, accusing him of repeatedly raping her and threatening her with dire consequences.

Kasaragod Vanitha Police on Monday night registered the FIR under Section 376(2)(n) of the Indian Penal Code for repeatedly raping the same woman, and Section 506 for criminal intimidation.

The woman said that she initially submitted a written complaint to the District Police Chief on November 19, 2025, alleging Sudhakara was threatening to harm her and her family. When there was no action on the complaint, she sent a detailed complaint to the State Police Chief on December 27, attaching what she claims are explicit videos sent by the accused and audio recordings containing threats. When no action followed, she went public with her allegations on January 8.

On the same day, the CPM dropped him from the Katukukke Local Committee as part of disciplinary proceedings. Four days later, the police booked him.

"They have registered the FIR. Nothing has happened after that. I hope the police will now arrest him and take the case forward," the woman told Onmanorama.

Sudhakara, a schoolteacher who is due to retire next year, was earlier convicted by a Special CBI court for conspiring to murder Youth Congress worker Abdul Jabbar (28) in Enmakaje panchayat in 2009. The High Court acquitted him, saying the dying statement of the victim was not enough to prove conspiracy. Congress leaders from the panchayat have appealed against the acquittal in the Supreme Court.

According to the FIR, the woman first met Sudhakara in 1995 when she was assisting her mother at her vegetable shop, located near his school. She was 18, and he was 24. She told police that Sudhakara showed interest in her and took her to his colleague's room and sexually assaulted her. When she resisted, he allegedly questioned her resistance, claiming that he intended to marry her.

Later, when Sudhakara dropped in at her house, her mother came to know of the relationship. As he was not ready to marry her, her mother married her to a man from Karnataka in 1997. She alleged that Sudhakara continued to pursue her even after her marriage, though she refused to go with him. He later married another woman. The complaint claimed that when Sudhakara's wife was eight months pregnant with their second child, he again pressured her to leave her husband and children and be with him. She ignored him, and he threatened her husband. Her marriage ended in 2007, and Sudharaka continued to harass her.

She said Sudhakara was arrested in 2010 in the Jabbar murder case, and that the six to seven years he spent in prison were the only period when she lived without fear.

In 2017, when she married a retired veterinary surgeon, Sudhakara called her from prison and threatened her, she said.

The FIR alleged that in June 2023, Sudhakara took her to a lodge in Bekal and raped her, and that he repeated the assault on four occasions until October that year. She also accused him of forcing her to engage in sexually explicit video calls and of sending threatening messages.

She also alleged that after she filed the complaint, he sent men to assault and threaten her. A neighbour later warned her against pursuing the case, allegedly by reminding her about the fate of Jabbar.

The party and Sudhakara maintain that the case against him is politically motivated, and the "rival political leaders" were behind the complaint.