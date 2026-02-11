Kozhikode: Overcoming disability, Arjun Raj has secured a top rank in the PSC Last Grade Examination and entered government service. Arjun, the only son of Rajendrakumar and Deepa, lives at 'Focus' on Pottammal–Palazhi Road. With the constant support of his parents, he steadily built his academic and professional journey.

He began his schooling at Prasanthi Special School, Pantheerankavu and later completed his SSLC and Plus Two at the Medical College Campus School. A turning point came when he underwent job skills training at UL Care Nayanar Sadanam in Eranhipaalam, which set him on the path to employment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Arjun started his career as a placement trainee at Karunakara Dental Clinic and later worked at Midac Dental Clinic. While employed there, he appeared for the PSC examination and secured the eighth rank in the DAMD category. He has now joined the Kozhikode Judicial First Class Magistrate Court IV as an Office Attendant.

He was felicitated by the ULSICS Foundation and NABARD at a workshop organised for senior citizens with intellectual challenges. Mayor O Sadasivan presented him with a memento. The event was chaired by Dr M K Jayaraj, Director of the ULCCS Foundation. Foundation Manager A Abhilash Shankar also addressed the gathering.