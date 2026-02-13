Though a majority of Keralites possess a voter ID card, a significant section of young people remains disengaged from the electoral process, citing lack of interest, absence from their constituencies and even distrust in the political system as reasons for not voting, according to the latest Baseline Knowledge, Attitude and Practices KAP survey. The survey was conducted by the Office of Kerala’s Chief Electoral Officer with support from the Centre for Management Development. The findings assume added significance in the run-up to the fast-approaching Assembly elections in the state.

Across age groups, most respondents reported possessing a voter’s card or Electoral Photo Identity Card EPIC. However, the highest proportion of those without an EPIC was in the 18 to 25 age group at 19.79%, compared to just 2.05% among those aged 36 to 45.

Source: Baseline Knowledge, Attitude and Practices (KAP) survey conducted by Office of Kerala's Chief Electoral Officer.

The reasons point to both systemic and behavioural barriers. Among respondents without a voter ID, around 25% each cited lack of awareness about how to obtain the card and non-receipt of the card. Others pointed to lack of time 13% and cumbersome procedures 11.18%. Notably, 11% said they were simply not interested in obtaining one, underscoring an element of attitudinal disengagement alongside administrative hurdles.

District-wise trends

Alappuzha 17.92% and Thiruvananthapuram 17.35% reported the highest percentage of respondents without an EPIC. In Thiruvananthapuram, 55% of those without a voter card said they were unaware of how to procure it, while in Alappuzha, 25.58% said they were not interested in obtaining one.

In contrast, Palakkad 98.72% and Kannur 98.43% recorded the highest percentage of respondents possessing a voter ID. Regionally, 97% of respondents in hilly areas reported having an EPIC, compared to around 93% in non-hilly regions.

Why people did not vote

Among respondents who did not vote in previous elections, 42.54% cited not having an EPIC as the main reason. Around 29% said they were not present in their constituency, while 17.54% reported that their name was missing from the electoral roll.

Notably, 5.7% said they did not vote because they had no faith in the political system or electoral democracy, and 2.19% felt their vote would not make a difference. These responses were reported across almost all districts.

Meanwhile, a majority of respondents 75.41% said they voted because it is their duty or right. Around 27% cited the presence of a good candidate as their reason. This pattern was largely consistent across districts. As many as 80.58% agreed or strongly agreed with the statement that every vote counts. However, in Alappuzha and Kasaragod, this proportion was below 55%.

Women should consult men or elders before voting

On the question of whether women should consult male family members or elders before voting, 72% disagreed, reflecting broad support for women’s electoral autonomy. However, 12.88% agreed with the statement, and 15.55% remained neutral. In Idukki, a majority 55.48% felt women should consult male members or elders before voting, highlighting persistent patriarchal attitudes in certain pockets.

More than 50% of respondents said they intend to vote in the upcoming elections, while around 30% said they do not intend to vote. In Palakkad and Kasargod, more than 96% expressed their intention to vote. Over 60% supported the idea of making voting compulsory, though the sizeable share of respondents unwilling to participate in the forthcoming elections reflects a mix of civic commitment and disengagement across the state.

The survey suggests that Kerala’s electoral challenge is no longer merely about voter registration, but about deepening engagement, especially among youth and in districts where motivation and awareness lag behind access.