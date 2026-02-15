Kasaragod: One person died, and another was injured after a multi-vehicle collision on the Chithari bridge in Kasaragod on Sunday evening.

The accident occurred when a car rammed into an autorickshaw, causing the autorickshaw to lose control and collide with two scooters. The accident resulted in the death of one of the scooter drivers, while the other was injured, the Hosdurg police said.

The deceased has been identified as Abdul Faisal. The injured scooter driver was taken to a nearby hospital and is being treated for his injuries, the police told Onmanorama.