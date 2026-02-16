Walayar: Capable of reaching speeds of up to 25 km per hour and suitable for use on both roads and farmlands, a low cost electric open autorickshaw developed by young student innovators from Kanjikode is drawing attention for its practicality and affordability. Designed to transport crops, seeds, and farming equipment to and from fields, the vehicle promises to be a reliable companion for farmers.

The electric autorickshaw has been designed and built at a remarkably low cost by students of the Skill Development Centre under the Government Vocational Higher Secondary School Kanjikode. The innovation was led by second batch students Mohammed Ansar, Jahir Hussain, A Hariharan, C Anoop and Mohammed Rashad from the two wheeler automobile mechanical stream. The total cost of their vehicle is estimated just Rs.35,000, whereas similar electric vehicles usually cost between Rs.2 lakh and Rs.3 lakh.

From the handle to the motor, the entire vehicle was designed and assembled by the students themselves using scrap materials. In completing the project, they also received guidance and support from automobile trainer A Anooj and Skill Development Centre coordinator K G Greeshma.

Following successful trials, the team is now preparing to complete Motor Vehicles Department permit procedures to bring the vehicle onto the road. Another group of students, comprising Abhirag Ravi and Adith Aslam from the drone manufacturing unit, also showcased a delivery dropping drone they had developed.

The Skill Expo organised by the school to present student innovations and experiments was inaugurated by MLA A Prabhakaran, who also took a trial run in the electric autorickshaw and congratulated the young innovators. Principal Shaji Samu presided over the function, with district panchayat member K Ajish attending as chief guest.

Enforcement RTO K B Raghu, Walayar Inspector N S Rajeev, Anitha P Bose, Latha Kumari, S Sivanandan and Nijumon also spoke on the occasion.