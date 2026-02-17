Kothamangalam: A block panchayat member in Ernakulam district has harvested a bumper crop of watermelon. Sijo John, the member of Paingottoor block, had cultivated the ‘kiran’ variety of watermelon on 50 cents of land at Neduvakkad, near his house.

“I could complete harvest of the watermelon in 90 days after sowing the seeds. The harvesting process started on the 75th day. The crop earned me a profit,” said Sijo.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sijo received support from Krishi Bhavan for cultivating watermelon. He also planted spinach as alternate crop and it was harvested after one-and-a-half months, bringing additional income.

Sijo also grows pineapple, tapioca, elephant yam and banana in other plots. He is also engaged in dairying.

ADVERTISEMENT

The watermelon harvest was inaugurated by block panchayat president Jessy Saju, while grama panchayat president Sheji Jacob presided over. Those who spoke included district panchayat member Jomy Thekkekkara, block panchayat member Jacob Varghese, panchayat member Sibi Basil and Agricultural Officer K O Sunny.