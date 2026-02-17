Kozhikode: The massive fire that broke out at Jayalakshmi Silks in Kozhikode on Tuesday evening has heightened alarm over a recurring safety lapse, as the same textile showroom had suffered a major blaze in April, 2023 — barely three years ago.

The earlier fire had erupted in the early morning hours, when smoke was seen rising from the upper floors of the multi-storey building on the busy commercial stretch near the railway station. Fire and Rescue Services units from multiple stations fought the flames for nearly three hours before bringing the situation under control.

Though no one was injured, the blaze gutted large quantities of textile stock stored on the top floor and caused heavy structural and financial damage. Investigators had then pointed to a suspected electrical short circuit as the likely trigger.

During the past incident, firefighters also flagged the challenges of tackling flames inside densely stocked interiors with limited ventilation and access, conditions typical of older commercial buildings in Kozhikode’s core retail zone.

Tuesday’s incident has revived those concerns almost point-for-point. As in 2023, the fire appears to have originated on an upper level and spread rapidly through fabric stock and interior fittings, sending thick smoke billowing across the area and forcing an urgent evacuation of shoppers and staff. The absence of casualties in both incidents has been a relief, but the recurrence itself has unsettled traders and residents.

Local shopkeepers recalled that after the 2023 blaze, there had been widespread expectations of strengthened fire-prevention systems and stricter compliance checks in major textile showrooms. “Everyone thought lessons were learned after the last fire,” said Noushad Bedi, a merchant in the Gulf Bazar shopping complex. “Seeing the same building in flames again is deeply worrying.”

With two significant fires in the same establishment within three years, authorities are likely to closely examine electrical infrastructure, storage practices, and adherence to fire-safety norms once the present blaze is extinguished.

The repeat incident has also reignited a broader debate on whether ageing commercial complexes in Kozhikode’s congested textile hub face heightened fire risk — and whether periodic inspections are rigorous enough.

Jayalakshmi Silks Managing Director Govind Kamat said the building had adequate fire-prevention measures in place after the 2023 incident. “After the previous fire, we implemented proper safety measures. We are yet to ascertain the exact cause of Tuesday’s incident, but a short circuit could again be the reason,” he said.

Meanwhile, local residents and traders pointed to access constraints that hampered firefighting efforts. They said the narrow road linking Kallai Road and Railway Station Road makes it difficult for fire engines to reach the rear side of the building quickly.

“Firefighters could have doused the blaze within an hour if there had been a wider access road at the back. Unfortunately, it took more than two hours to bring it under control. We were lucky that no one was trapped inside,” said Nidheesh M, an engineer working near the railway station.