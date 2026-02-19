Kasaragod: A man was found hanging shortly after allegedly attacking his wife and leaving her critically injured at their residence in Kanhangad early on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Ibrahim (62), a resident of Ilyas Nagar near Kanhangad beach. He was found hanging from a tree near his house, hours after allegedly attempting to kill his wife, Mariam (55), using a sharp weapon.

Mariam sustained deep cut injuries to her head and neck and was found lying in a pool of blood inside the house. The incident came to light around 5 am, when neighbours heard loud noises from the house and rushed to check.

She was initially taken to a hospital in Kanhangad and later shifted to a private hospital in Mangaluru as her condition worsened. She remains under critical care, an officer of the Hosdurg Police Station said.

After the attack, Ibrahim was not seen in the area. The neighbours found his body hanging from a nearby tree following a search.

On receiving information, Hosdurg police reached the spot and began inquest proceedings. Police said preliminary findings indicate family issues may have led to the incident. The officer added that further details will be known only after the inquest proceedings.