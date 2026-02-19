The Kerala High Court instructed the Director of Health Services to carry out a safety audit of all mental health centres in the State. The direction followed information placed before the court regarding an incident in Thrissur, where a Nepali national allegedly escaped from the Mental Health Centre and later attacked three people after entering their homes at night.

A Division Bench comprising Justice Devan Ramachandran and Justice M B Snehalatha on Monday heard an interim application submitted by Advocate V Ramkumar Nambiar, serving as amicus curiae in a public interest litigation that has been pending since 1996. The PIL originated from directions issued by the Supreme Court in Sheela Barse v. Union of India.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his application, the amicus curiae raised multiple concerns, including whether the Mental Health Centre in Thrissur had an adequate number of ward boys and support staff to assist doctors during night hours when patients are admitted. He also questioned whether police assistance was required at night in such institutions.

When the matter was taken up, the government pleader sought time to respond to the issues highlighted in the application. The court granted the request and directed that an affidavit addressing the queries be filed. Considering the seriousness of the situation, the Bench deemed it necessary to pass additional directions.

ADVERTISEMENT

The court suo motu arrayed as respondents the State of Kerala, represented by the Secretary of the Health and Family Welfare Department; the Director of the Directorate of Health Services; the District Medical Officer, Thrissur; and the Superintendents of the three Mental Health Centres in Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur and Kozhikode.

“We direct the respondent – Director of Health Services, in concurrence with the other officers, to conduct a safety audit of all three Mental Health Centres, with specific reference to the areas where persons in need of care are being housed and protected,” the Court directed. The Bench also requested the amici curiae to participate in the audit process.

ADVERTISEMENT

The District Medical Officer, Thrissur, was asked to ascertain the condition of those injured in the Thrissur incident and inform the court about the manner in which their medical expenses are being handled.

Further, the court directed the Superintendents of the three centres to place on record the safeguards available for protecting doctors, nurses and other healthcare personnel working in the institutions. It observed: “We direct the Superintendents of Mental Health Centres, to inform this Court, the steps and measures in place for the protection of doctors, nurses and other healthcare professionals of the institution, as also the details regarding the security personnel and such other, which will also be answered in terms of the questions posed by the learned Amici Curiae…”

In addition, the Superintendents of Police and Commissioners in the districts where the centres function were instructed to coordinate with the respective Superintendents to ensure adequate security arrangements are in place to prevent similar incidents. The matter has been listed for further hearing on March 3.

(With Live Law Inputs)