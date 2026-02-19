Vypeen: Even after a ₹36 crore renovation of the state highway under the World Bank-funded KSTP project, two narrow bridges in Pallippuram panchayat remain a major bottleneck, undermining the benefits of the upgrade. The bridges, scarcely wider than culverts, continue to trigger traffic congestion and frequent accidents along the recently inaugurated stretch.

While eight bridges along the state highway were earlier widened and reconstructed as part of the works, the two bridges at Pallippuram were excluded based on an assessment that traffic volume would be lower north of Cherai Junction. However, vehicle movement along the highway has become uniformly heavy across the entire stretch.

Heavy vehicles transporting fish from the northern region, sand lorries and container trucks all pass through these bridges. Owing to their limited width, traffic often comes to a standstill when large vehicles approach simultaneously from both directions. Several accidents have also been reported, with vehicles crashing into the side walls. Concerns also persist regarding the structural integrity of the ageing bridges.

Despite the substantial expenditure on the highway upgrade, reconstruction of these bridges did not receive priority. Local body representatives also failed to effectively raise the issue before the authorities, including the MLA. Public Works Department officials, who were fully aware of the situation, also remained silent.

Residents point out that once the Munambam–Azhikkode bridge is opened, traffic volume is expected to rise nearly tenfold, potentially turning these bridges into critical choke points along the state highway. There is now a growing demand for urgent intervention by the MLA and the concerned authorities to resolve the issue.