Kochi: In a landmark move aimed at redefining the urban shopping experience and boosting non-fare revenue, Kochi Metro has officially opened its doors to the State Beverages Corporation (Bevco). The city's first 'super premium' liquor outlet, aptly named 'High Spirits- A Bevco Boutique,' was inaugurated today at the Vytila Metro Station.

The facility was formally opened at 11 am by Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) managing director Loknath Behera, in the presence of BEVCO MD Harshita Attaluri and excise commissioner MR Ajith Kumar. Behera was the first customer who bought a bottle of whiskey and handed it over to Kumar, marking the inauguration.

This strategic partnership is being viewed as a game-changer for Kochi's tourism, business conferences, and the rapidly expanding IT sector. Situated on the ground floor of Vytila metro station, the boutique spans a massive 4,634 square feet and boasts a storage capacity of 7,000 cases of liquor. Designed to mirror a high-end international supermarket, the outlet allows customers to walk through aisles and browse premium global brands in a sophisticated, air-conditioned environment, departing significantly from the traditional 'over-the-counter' queues that have long characterised liquor retail in the state.

The inside view of High Spirits. Photo: Onmanorama

During the inaugural ceremony, Behera emphasised that the initiative is part of a broader vision to transform metro stations into vibrant commercial hubs rather than mere transit points.

"I am extremely happy that a BEVCO outlet of international standards has been opened at a metro station. Vytila was chosen for its unparalleled connectivity as a large transit hub, where the Mobility Hub, Water Metro, and National Highway converge," he said.

Bevco MD Harshita Attaluri highlighted that the 'super premium' concept is specifically designed to cater to affluent consumers, tourists, and corporate delegates who seek quality and convenience without the hassle of congested retail spots. By providing a secure and world-class shopping environment backed by 24/7 CCTV surveillance, the boutique aims to elevate Kochi's image as a modern destination for MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) events and global tech talent.

"It is Bevco's biggest outlet and stores up to 7000 cases of liquor. We hope it will give people of Kochi a super premium experience," she said.

According to Bevco officials, passengers are legally permitted to carry up to two sealed bottles of liquor within the metro system, aligning Kochi with global transit standards found in other major metropolitan cities. However, public consumption in the train remains strictly prohibited.

The outlet is in the non-paid area of the station, where anybody can access, to ensure that the shopping experience remains seamless and does not interfere with the daily flow of metro commuters.

"People are curious about the new 'super premium' label and many are coming to see the outlet. We are getting good responses. As per the rules, a person can buy up to 3 litres of IMFL, 2 litres of FMFL and 3.5 litres of beer and wine each. We have all premium brands here and ensure better visibility for all brands to enhance customer experience," a Bevco staff member told Onmanorama.

The launch is expected to provide a significant boost to the local economy and the nightlife culture of the city, particularly for professionals at Infopark and SmartCity who value refined recreational options. Following the success of similar premium outlets in Kozhikode and Thrissur, this third boutique marks a shift toward a more consumer-friendly excise policy. A second metro-based premium outlet is planned at the Vadakkekotta Metro Station as part of the ongoing agreement between KMRL and Bevco, further cementing Kochi's status as a progressive metropolitan centre.