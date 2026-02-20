Kottayam: A woman accused in multiple theft cases was caught thanks to the alertness of an auto driver. Jyothi (26), a native of Tirunelveli and an accused in theft cases registered at 10 police stations in the district, was nabbed following the timely intervention of auto driver P R Manoj Kumar of Puthupparambil, Manarcad.

She was caught while allegedly fleeing after stealing a purse containing ₹10,000 from Ramani, a homemaker from Kanjikuzhi.

The incident occurred the other day at the auto stand on Post Office Road near the Thirunakkara private bus stand. The woman, who had alighted from a bus at Thirunakkara, boarded Manoj’s auto and asked him to drive ahead. As she did not specify a destination, he proceeded towards Chalakunnu.

While driving, Manoj noticed through the rear-view mirror that she was searching inside a large bag she was carrying. He then saw her take money from a purse inside the bag and toss the empty purse behind the seat. Growing suspicious, Manoj stopped the vehicle at Aruthootty. The woman immediately paid the fare and walked towards a nearby shop.

On checking the auto, Manoj found the empty purse and, with the help of others nearby, restrained her. The matter was reported to the police aid post at Thirunakkara and the auto stand. Pink Police and civil police officers arrived and took the woman into custody, later shifting her to the West Police Station.

Meanwhile, Ramani had reached the aid post to lodge a complaint about her missing purse. She was brought to the station and her purse and the ₹10,000 were returned. The money had been kept aside for a chit fund payment.

The accused was produced before the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court and remanded in custody. Manoj was later invited to the West Police Station, where SHO M J Arun honoured him with a memento in appreciation of his vigilance.