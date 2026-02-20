The Director of Medical Education, on Friday, suspended a doctor and a nurse for their alleged negligence that led to surgical forceps being left inside a patient's abdomen after her surgery at the Alappuzha Medical College in 2021.

They were placed under suspension based on the preliminary report submitted by the principal of Alappuzha Medical College, Dr B Padma Kumar. Dr J Shahida, the doctor who had performed the surgery and P S Dhanya, the scrub nurse who was present during the surgery, were suspended from duty pending further inquiry. Dr Shahida is presently employed as the Associate Professor, Department of obstetrics and gynaecology at the SAT hospital, Thiruvananthapuram.

According to Dr Padma Kumar, Usha Joseph, the Punnapra native, then aged 48, approached the medical college hospital on May 10, 2021, with complaints of abdominal bulging. Doctors diagnosed a large uterine tumour weighing about 3.5 kg and performed surgery, after which she was discharged within two days. The hospital said there was no follow-up visit. The procedure was conducted by Dr Shahida under the unit of Dr Lalithambica Karunakaran, former Professor and Head of Obstetrics and Gynaecology.

The principal said an artery forceps was later detected inside the woman’s body when she consulted a urologist. When she returned to the medical college, doctors advised immediate admission for removal surgery. However, she declined, citing her husband’s health condition and her son’s needs, and later got admitted to a private hospital.

After the incident came to light, the hospital launched both preliminary and detailed inquiries. A committee comprising the principal, RMO and superintendent conducted a preliminary review of case sheets and related records and submitted its findings to the government, leading to the suspension.

Additionally, a four-member committee headed by RMO Dr Lekshmi PL has been constituted for a detailed probe.