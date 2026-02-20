Pathanamthitta: The family of a Class 9 student has filed a police complaint alleging medical negligence at the Government Medical College, Konni, after the boy's fractured arm was left bent following surgery and plastering. Hospital authorities, however, maintained that the initial procedure was performed correctly and that a subsequent displacement necessitated further treatment.

The complaint was filed by Shajahan, a native of Aruvappulam, regarding the treatment of his son Tanseer (14). The boy sustained a fracture above his right elbow after falling while playing at a ground in Aruvappulam on November 15 and was taken to the medical college for treatment.

According to the family, surgery was performed on November 24, and the stitches were removed two weeks later. However, when a bend was noticed near the elbow, the arm was plastered again.

Relatives alleged that an X-ray taken three weeks later showed that the bone had not aligned properly and that the bolt inserted during the surgery had loosened.

When the plaster was removed again on the second of this month, the arm still appeared bent. The family said they were advised to proceed with physiotherapy when they sought clarification. However, a private hospital later informed them that physiotherapy could not be done in the child's condition.

The family then returned to the medical college, where they were told that another surgery was required. Following this, they filed complaints with the MLA and the police.

Doctors had initially planned a bone graft procedure using bone from the thigh to fix the gap at the fracture site. The family subsequently admitted the child to a private hospital, where he underwent another surgery recently.

Shajahan said the boy had to endure severe pain after undergoing two surgeries within three and a half months. As the family did not have insurance, the first surgery alone cost about ₹70,000, apart from the expenses incurred at the private hospital.

Hospital authorities, however, said both bones in the child's arm were fractured and that the initial post-surgery X-ray showed no issues. They maintained that the need for a second surgery arose after a later displacement was detected.