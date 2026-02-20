Malappuram: A mini truck lost control and plunged nearly 30 feet into a water-filled abandoned quarry at Paridhiyil near Athavanadu in Malappuram district on Friday afternoon, trapping the cleaner inside the vehicle while the driver narrowly escaped with injuries.

The accident occurred around 1.15 pm when the truck was travelling from Moodal to Athavanadu. According to eyewitnesses, the vehicle suddenly veered off the road and fell into the deep quarry located along the roadside. Local residents rushed to the scene after hearing a loud crash and managed to rescue the driver, identified as Musthafa, from the submerged vehicle.

The cleaner, also identified as Musthafa (45), remained trapped inside the cabin as the truck was completely immersed in water within minutes. The depth of the quarry and the rapid flooding made rescue efforts extremely challenging for bystanders.

A scuba diving team from the Fire and Rescue Services reached the spot soon after being alerted and launched an intensive rescue operation in the quarry. Efforts are also underway to lift the submerged vehicle using a crane.

The injured driver has been admitted to Nadakkavil Hospital in Valanchery town and is reported to be under medical observation.

According to Valanchery police, the truck, belonging to a curry powder marketing company, was travelling along an unfamiliar route for the driver as the main road in the area was heavily congested due to the Vairankode Vela festival. The driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle, which veered off the road and plunged into the abandoned quarry on the right side.

Meanwhile, local residents alleged that several complaints had earlier been submitted to the Public Works Department (PWD) authorities seeking safety measures in the area to prevent such accidents. However, they claim that the authorities took no major steps despite repeated requests.