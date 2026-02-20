Alappuzha: Glass shards were removed from the hand of a man 63 days after they were left inside his wound following surgery at Cherthala Government Hospital.

Five pieces of glass were extracted from the hand of Radhakrishna Pillai, a resident of Menon Veettil, Valamangalam, Thuravoor. The shards remained embedded in the wound after the initial surgery following a road accident.

The accident occurred on December 16, 2025, near the Kalavankodam bridge when the auto-rickshaw in which Radhakrishna Pillai was travelling overturned after the driver lost control while attempting to avoid a stray dog. Pillai sustained injuries above his right elbow, and shards from the shattered front glass of the vehicle allegedly became embedded in the wound.

He sought treatment at Cherthala Government Hospital, where, according to Pillai, the doctor on duty dressed the wound without conducting a detailed examination.

When the injury failed to heal even after two months, and severe pain persisted, Pillai approached a private hospital in Cherthala. Doctors there surgically removed five pieces of glass from the wound.

Pillai has filed a complaint with the hospital superintendent seeking action against the doctor concerned. The medical officer said the complaint was received on Thursday evening and that an inquiry is underway.