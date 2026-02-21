When over 100 beehive boxes vanished from the farms of Kozhikode beekeeper Justin Sam, he knew instantly that whoever took them understood the craft. The wooden boxes were carefully detached from the stands, tied securely and carried away.

“Only someone experienced with beehives could have done this. Moving a hive is risky because bees will attack if disturbed. This is not something amateurs can do easily," Justin, 47, says. In less than three weeks, Justin estimates his losses at over ₹1 lakh.

ADVERTISEMENT

The thieves struck at a time when beekeepers usually earn their best returns. “This is the flowering season for rubber trees, so we don’t need to feed the bees now. That reduces costs and increases profit,” says Justin, who has been in the field for over 30 years.

Originally from Panachamood in Thiruvananthapuram, Justin has been running honeybee farms in Kozhikode for the past eight years. With a team of 19 workers, he manages more than 3,000 hive boxes placed in rubber plantations owned by around 117 families across Thiruvambady and Thottumukham. His agreement with landowners is: one bottle of honey for every 25 boxes installed on their land, per collection round.

ADVERTISEMENT

The problem, however, is not entirely new. “Three years ago, we noticed isolated thefts. Over two years, only four boxes went missing, so I assumed it was minor vandalism,” he recalls. “But in the past two to three weeks, nearly four boxes have been stolen daily from different locations.”

The thefts occur at night. “The hives are set up in inhabited places, often right opposite houses. Yet nobody has seen who is taking them,” Justin says. He suspects the boxes are transported in covered vehicles. In one instance, locals spotted a van carrying hives, but it turned out to belong to a legitimate supplier.

ADVERTISEMENT

Justin entered beekeeping soon after completing his SSLC, attending training sessions at the YMCA in Marthandam in neighbouring Tamil Nadu. Since then, he has farmed in several districts, including Kottayam, Idukki and Palakkad, often relocating when overcrowding of similar businesses affected bee populations. While in Palakkad, he once faced a similar problem when hives were damaged; the Mannarkad Police later traced it to nomadic groups.

Eight years ago, Justin moved to Kozhikode, bought a house in Punnackal and expanded operations. His day typically begins at 6.30 am with field visits, while his team works in groups until evening. Because inspections are routine, landowners sometimes assume missing boxes were removed by Justin himself until he alerts them to the theft.

A well-maintained wooden hive box can last 10 to 20 years, though wax frames must be replaced every three to five years to prevent disease and residue build-up. Justin sources boxes from Tamil Nadu or commissions local carpenters. Each hive can yield honey six to seven times annually, harvested on a rotation basis.

“This season is usually profitable because the bees find enough nectar in rubber plantations. But from May to December, we must feed them supplements," he explains. Earlier incidents of latex theft in the region had raised suspicions about local mischief. But as the scale of hive theft increased, Justin became certain the culprits were organised and knowledgeable. “These plantation areas all have motorable roads, so it’s easy to load the boxes into vehicles and leave,” he says. Justin has approached agriculture officials and the Areacode Police, both of whom have assured support.

Back home in Thiruvananthapuram, Justin’s parents and his children, Nitin and Jesni, continue to encourage him. Alongside farming, he also conducts training sessions in beekeeping, especially in Tamil Nadu. “This is work that keeps you on the ground every day,” he says. “You cannot stay away from the hives. They need continuous monitoring.”