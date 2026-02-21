Thodupuzha: In a powerful example of unity and determination, the residents of Velliyamattom have transformed a region devastated by a landslide into a flourishing agricultural landscape, now vibrant with blooming sunflowers and lush paddy fields. The revived farmland stands as a symbol of the villagers’ collective resolve to breathe new life into the disaster-hit area.

Nearly 13 years after a landslide destroyed around three acres of farmland, the community reclaimed the area and renamed it “Punarjani,” meaning rebirth. With the support of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), the land was restored for cultivation. Since then, farming collectives have successfully cultivated more than 26 varieties of crops, including vegetables and tubers.

In 2025, the Velliyamattom Grama Panchayat took the initiative to further develop the land under the “Samruddha Gramam” project, launched to strengthen the agricultural sector. As part of the project, uncultivated lands across multiple wards were identified, and farming groups were formed to begin cultivation on 13 acres.

Over the past month, the sunflower fields at Punarjani have attracted large numbers of visitors from nearby regions, turning the site into a popular sightseeing destination.

Paddy art and diverse crops

To draw greater public interest, farmers created paddy art using “Nazarbat,” a violet-coloured paddy seed variety sourced from Maharashtra. Alongside sunflowers, the reclaimed fields yielded crops such as cabbage, cauliflower, tomato, beans, watermelon, and sesame.

Recently, MP Dean Kuriakose inaugurated the harvest festival of the “Manuratna” paddy variety at a function presided over by Panchayat President Ambili Ajayakumar. The sunflower harvest was also conducted during the event.

According to the panchayat authorities, the coordinated implementation of MGNREGS and the Krishi Bhavan under the Fallow-Free Village scheme played a crucial role in generating employment opportunities and revitalising agriculture in the region.

“A Model Project,” says MP

Speaking after inaugurating the harvest, Dean Kuriakose described the initiative as a model project. He said the scheme, aimed at producing pesticide-free vegetables and tuber crops, would give fresh momentum to the agricultural sector. He also congratulated former Panchayat President Mohandas Puthussery for his contributions and noted that the project could serve as a model for other panchayats.