Kasaragod: A 62-year-old man died after the car he was travelling in collided with a Karnataka RTC bus in Cherkala on Saturday morning. The deceased has been identified as Paikayil Shamsu, a native of Badiadka. The accident occurred around 9 am near the Nellikkatta town Juma Masjid.

The car, driven by his son Salman Haris (22), was travelling towards Paikayil, while the bus was heading to Puthur from Kasaragod. Salman sustained serious injuries in the accident and is undergoing treatment.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Vidyanagar police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). After the post-mortem examination, Shamsu’s body will be handed over to his family.