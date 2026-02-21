Thodupuzha: Shanthamma brought her husband Selvaraj (69), a native of Thattathimukku in Anachal, Munnar, to Kottayam Medical College after he was left completely paralysed following a stroke. He required urgent treatment. However, the token number allotted for surgery was 41, meaning at least one-and-a-half months’ wait for his turn. After officials warned that anything could happen in the meantime, she was compelled to seek treatment at a private hospital in Thodupuzha. Now, as she struggles to clear the hospital bill, Shanthamma blames the system.

Following the stroke, doctors at Adimali Taluk Hospital had advised that Selvaraj be shifted to Kottayam Medical College at the earliest. But she was left disappointed on learning that the surgery could not be performed immediately.

Also Read Forceps in abdomen: Case against Dr Lalithambica for medical negligence

ADVERTISEMENT

Shanthamma could not bring herself to take Selvaraj back to their small house on their seven-cent plot in Anachal, which lacks even proper road access. Though he was taken back to Adimali hospital, he was later referred to Idukki Medical College, and from there to Chithirapuram Health Centre. As his condition worsened again, he was finally admitted to a private hospital in Thodupuzha. So far, the treatment has cost around ₹5 lakh.

Shanthamma, who supported the family through daily wage labour, now has no idea how to find the money. Their only son Shaji died of illness in 2009. Today, the family survives on the earnings of Shaji’s son, who drives an autorickshaw and works in a workshop. The house and land have already been mortgaged to the bank to meet the treatment expenses so far.