Thiruvananthapuram: As Thiruvananthapuram gears up for the popular Attukal Pongala festival on March 3, the city police have imposed traffic curbs across the city from Sunday. According to a statement issued by the City Police Commissioner, the restrictions will remain in force from February 22 to March 3. KSRTC has started chain service to the temple from East Fort and Iranimuttom Homeo Hospital parking ground.

As per the traffic regulations, vehicles heading to Attukal Temple will be allowed only via Padassery and Avittom Thirunal Granthasala roads. All other roads connected to the temple must be used as exit routes.

Traffic regulations

Vehicles entering the temple compound through the Avittom Thirunal Granthasala side must return via Padassery.

Residents living near the Attukal Temple area may use these roads with police permission.

If traffic congestion becomes severe, vehicle entry to the temple from Padassery and Avittom Thirunal Granthasala may be restricted.

After dropping devotees at Padassery, Attukal Library, or Medamukku, vehicles must proceed via Chiramukku/Chirappalam and park at Airanimmuttam Homoeo College Ground or Airanimmuttam Research Centre Ground

Parking restrictions

Parking (including two-wheelers) is strictly prohibited on the following roads:

1) Bund Road Junction – Padassery – Chirappalam – Airanimmuttam Road

2) Manacaud – Kuriathy – Medamukku – Chiramukku – Airanimmuttam Road

3) Manacaud – Konchiravila Road

4) Manacaud – Valiyapally Road

5) Manacaud – Kuriathy – SKP Timbers Road

6) Manacaud Post Office – Maharani Road

7) All interior roads near the temple

Vehicles parked illegally or causing traffic obstruction will be towed away using recovery vehicles, and legal action will be taken. DJ vehicles without prior permission will not be allowed to accompany the Vilakkukettu procession.

Over 5,000 police personnel, drone surveillance to ensure security

On Saturday , Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan chaired a meeting to review preparations for the festival. Following the meeting, the Chief Minister announced that 5,855 police personnel would be deployed across four zones of the city. A security blanket will be placed across the city with drone surveillance, 83 new CCTV cameras, and five watchtowers. To ease parking issues, a QR code facility and a 24-hour control room have been arranged.

KSRTC will operate 700 special bus services along with 250 budget tourism buses. Electric buses will be deployed for chain services within the city. In view of the heavy rush of devotees to Attukal Temple, Southern Railway has allotted additional trains and special stoppages.

The Public Works Department has completed maintenance of roads connected to the temple. The Kerala Water Authority will install 1,550 taps and 50 showers near the temple. Meanwhile, the Kerala State Electricity Board has inspected 250 transformers to ensure uninterrupted power supply across the city and has opened a control room to handle emergencies.

Mission Green Pongala

The Suchitwa Mission will distribute ‘Haritha Pongala Kits’ to ensure adherence to green protocol during the festival. The use of plastic products is strictly prohibited. Special mobile toilets will be made available for women.

The Fire Force has been asked to deploy 51 vehicles in various parts of the district. Police and Excise officials will jointly carry out anti-drug inspections.

The Chief Minister urged the public to cooperate with the government and the police to ensure the peaceful celebration of the festival.