The Kannur District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission on Monday ordered compensation to a patient after finding medical negligence in a varicose vein surgery that took place at a private hospital.

The Commission issued the directive in connection with complications that arose after an endovenous laser procedure, during which the patient developed infection and serious difficulties at the treated site.

The doctor and the hospital have been directed to jointly pay ₹1 lakh towards medical expenses, ₹2 lakh as compensation and ₹25,000 as litigation costs. If the amount is not paid within 30 days, it will carry interest at nine per cent per annum.

The surgery was performed on June 15, 2023. Following the procedure, the patient developed burn-like blisters, high fever and infection, and later sought treatment at other hospitals. The Commission observed that the informed consent document did not clearly mention the potential complications of the procedure and that post-operative care was inadequate.

A Bench of the Kannur District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, comprising President Ravi Sush and members Mollykutty Mathew and K P Sajeesh, issued the order.