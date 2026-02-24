Marathamkode: The organic matta rice cultivated by the National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteers of the Government Higher Secondary School is now available in the market. The students grew paddy organically on the 35-cent land in Mullikkal Chirapadam in Kadangode panchayat.

They had sown the Uma seed variety. The NSS volunteers harvested around 436 kilograms of grains and turned them into 286 kilos of rice.

Organic matta rice is available in packets of two kilos and five kilos and is sold for Rs 100 per kilo. After setting apart the expenses for farming, the students have decided to donate the rest to charity.

Last year, the amount collected like this was donated to the Wayanad relief fund. The first sale of the organic matta rice was done by young farmer Jisha Satheesh. Phone - 9497800523