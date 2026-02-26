Kochi: A road that was meant to ease Kothamangalam’s mounting traffic congestion has become a jagged line of contention, splitting the town's political landscape just as the Kerala Assembly elections loom. At the centre of the controversy lies a crucial 80-metre stretch at Kollikkad, where work on the 1.5-km Thangalam-Kozhippilly New Bypass has hit a roadblock, even as construction progresses fast on the rest of the corridor.

The bypass, long touted as a “dream project” and a vital relief route for commuters from Muvattupuzha and Perumbavoor, is nearing completion in most segments. But unless this missing link is resolved, the entire stretch risks remaining non-operational. What should have been the final lap of a traffic-easing project has now escalated into a tense standoff between the Municipality and the PWD, turning a small patch of road into a high-stakes battleground of safety concerns and pre-election politics.

ADVERTISEMENT

The conflict reached a breaking point when the Public Works Department (PWD) excavated a portion of a municipal road to a depth of 5 meters to facilitate the bypass. This deep “cutting” effectively severed the road in two, leaving vehicles and pedestrians stranded mid-way and cutting off easy access for approximately 40 families.

“The municipal road was used by over 40 families in the area for their access to major points in Kothamangalam. Now we cannot use that as the road is broken mid-way. This should be resolved at the earliest. We have raised our concerns multiple times but the issue is still there,” local resident Suresh TP told Onmanorama.

In response to these concerns and the discovery that the road was cut without prior sanction, the municipality’s engineering wing intervened, leading the Secretary to issue a stop memo nearly a month ago.

Safety concerns have further fuelled the fire, as residents living along the excavated stretch report that frequent landslides and the PWD’s use of explosives for rock blasting have compromised the stability of their homes.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They are blasting the rocks using explosives and the foundation of our houses is becoming unstable. Many portions of our houses have developed cracks and we fear our houses will collapse in future due to this. We have complained to the PWD but they are not stopping,” said a resident, speaking on condition of anonymity, expressing the community's fear.

However, the PWD maintains that their methods are standard. “We are using chemical blasting in most places but it would delay the entire process. Chemical blasting or non-explosive cracking is a safe, silent, and vibration-free method to break rocks and concrete by pouring a water-mixed, expansive powder into pre-drilled holes. But for cracking one piece of rock it would take days. So overall the process would take months here to complete the works. Hence, in some places we are using explosives in small quantities. Some residents have complained about this but we have not received any written complaints about cracks being developed in their houses. We will inspect if we get any complaints,” a PWD official said.

The PWD's proposed technical fix - a slanting service road that would require motorists to travel an extra 200 meters to cross the bypass - has done little to appease those who have lost their direct route. Regarding this, a PWD official said, “We are trying to address the residents’ concern. If it is not completed soon, the bypass work will not be over and it cannot be operational. The authorities have to discuss and cancel the stop memo soon.”

The political fallout is equally intense. The LDF municipal constituency committee has branded the Municipality’s intervention a “challenge to development”, crediting MLA Antony John for securing ₹14.5 crore in funding and overcoming legal hurdles to bring the project, which has been pending for nearly a decade, to its final stages. To address the immediate crisis, MLA Antony John’s office has announced plans to use his Asset Development Funds to construct a Foot Over Bridge (FOB) for pedestrians.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The MLA has assured affected residents that a foot overbridge (FOB) will be built across the mini-bypass to reconnect the severed stretch of the municipal road. The proposed bridge would allow pedestrians to safely cross and carry out their daily routines, while motorists would be diverted through the longer service road. The estimate for the FOB is being calculated. The MLA’s asset development funds will be used to construct it,” a source with the MLA’s office said.

However, the UDF has dismissed the FOB proposal as a mere “election gimmick”. Kothamangalam Municipality vice-chairperson Prince Varkey told Onmanorama that they are not against the bypass project. “The bypass is essential for Kothamangalam’s development but it should [not] be at the cost of free road access for residents. The PWD should resolve the residents’ woes first.”

Varkey further alleged that the FOB is a tactic to quiet the opposition. “The MLA is trying to silence the residents’ protest with the promise of the FOB,” he said.

As the election draws closer, the unfinished 80-meter gap remains a glaring reminder of the friction between local and state authorities. If the bypass is not operational before voters head to the booths, it is set to be a hot topic of election in Kothamangalam, with both fronts prepared to blame the other for the town’s continued traffic woes and the residents' unresolved safety fears.