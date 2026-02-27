Idukki: The Thodupuzha police on Thursday arrested a man for allegedly breaking into a women's hostel and attempting to sexually assault an inmate near Thodupuzha town. The accused has been identified as Akhil P Ragu, a native of Arakulam.

According to police, the incident occurred on February 20. Thodupuzha Station House Officer (SHO) said the case was registered based on a complaint filed by the woman. In her statement, she alleged that the accused attempted to sexually assault her. CCTV visuals purportedly show the accused jumping over a wall, surveying the premises and then climbing a pipe to enter the building around 2 am. The accused was apprehended after examining CCTV footage and conducting further investigation, officials said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The SHO added that Akhil is a repeat offender and that similar cases have been registered against him at Kanjar and Pala police stations. He has been booked under Sections 332(c) (house-trespass to commit an offence), 75(1) (physical contact and advances involving unwelcome and explicit sexual overtures), 79 (insulting the modesty of a woman), and 115(2) (causing hurt) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Officials said he will be produced before a court and remanded to custody.