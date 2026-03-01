Wayanad: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking urgent intervention to ensure the safety of Malayalis working in Gulf countries in the backdrop of the Iran–Israel conflict.

During his speech at the inaugural function of the Wayanad Model Township project in Kalppetta on Sunday, CM said, in his letter, that he had expressed deep concern over the escalating tensions involving Iran, the United States and Israel, warning that lakhs of Indians—especially Malayalis—living and working across Gulf nations could be at risk if the situation worsens.

During his speech, Vijayan strongly condemned the attack on Iran and said there had been no situation warranting such military action. He also denounced the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and his family members, calling them acts of extreme brutality.

"Several rogue nations exist in the world, and the United States leads them. There was no circumstance that justified attacking Iran. Targeting Ayatollah Khamenei and his family is an act of grave cruelty," the Chief Minister said.

He added that India must be prepared to voice strong condemnation against the United States and Israel, noting that a large expatriate population from Kerala resides in Gulf countries and could face insecurity amid rising hostilities.