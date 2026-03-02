Idukki: A house in Nellickal here was burgled, and ₹16 lakh in cash was stolen after the thief took the house key hidden in a flower pot outside while the family was away attending a church festival.

The burglary occurred at the residence of Joseph Thomas, near a petrol pump on Puliyanmala Road. The family left home around 8.30 pm on February 14 after concealing the key inside a flower pot to attend the parish feast. They returned later that night but noticed nothing unusual. Two days later, on February 16, they found the cash missing.

CCTV footage later confirmed that the theft took place during their absence. The accused had covered his face and worn gloves to avoid identification and fingerprints. He also wore clothing intended to hide his identity.

The house and an adjoining business operate within the same premises. The thief allegedly lifted the shutter of the establishment, accessed the upper floor where the house is situated, retrieved the hidden key and entered the residence.

The thief stole bundles of ₹500 notes, selectively taking them despite more cash being kept inside. No other valuables were reported missing. Police suspect that someone familiar with both the house and the adjoining establishment carried out the crime. Kattappana police have formed a special squad and launched an investigation.