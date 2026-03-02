Kalpetta: The CPM has come under criticism after party workers tried to disrupt the speech of Congress leader and Kalpetta MLA T Siddique during the inauguration of the Wayanad Township project for survivors of the Mundakkai–Chooralmala landslide.

A section of workers began hooting as soon as Siddique's name was announced and continued throughout his address. Although the MLA remained composed and completed his speech, the disturbance drew visible discomfort from the audience, which included hundreds of families affected by the 2024 landslide.

Also Read Wayanad landslide survivors tear up, hug Minister as emotional scenes unfold at Township

ADVERTISEMENT

Siddique had been in Chooralmala on the night of July 29, 2024, when massive landslides devastated parts of Mundakkai and Chooralmala villages. Survivors recall that he had urged residents living along the lower stretches of the Punnapuzha river to move to safer locations after reports of possible landslides emerged. They said he was present in the immediate aftermath of the disaster and stayed with affected families during the critical hours.

Many survivors expressed disappointment over what they described as the silence of the Chief Minister, ministers, and senior CPM leaders during the disruption. Some viewed the lack of intervention as tacit approval of the behaviour.

One of the constructed houses to be handed over to landslide survivors. Photo: Onmanorama

Following the programme on Sunday, a woman approached a television reporter at the venue, urging him to air her protest. "We, the survivors, know Siddique more than anyone. He has been with us since that fatal day," she said.

As Siddique exited the venue, a group of women consoled him, asserting that those responsible for the disruption were not from Mundakkai or Chooralmala. "We are with you, and we are saddened," one participant said. Responding to them, Siddique remarked that criticism was not unusual when public events turned political. "Leave it, I don't care about such anti-social elements," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Amid mounting criticism, the CPM on Monday sought to distance itself from the incident. CPM Kalpetta Area Committee Secretary V Haris said the party leadership had no role in the disruption. "It may have stemmed from certain remarks made by Siddique against the township project," he said. Haris also noted that there had been resentment among some people over what they perceived as attempts to portray Siddique as a "hero" during the disaster, which could have led to the incident.

However, several district-level leaders declined to comment on the alleged misconduct at what many considered a solemn occasion.

The Congress leadership, along with representatives of other political parties, publicly backed Siddique both at public meetings and on social media.

It was not a CPM programme: Satheesan

Reacting to the incident, Opposition Leader V D Satheesan said the key distribution ceremony was a state function and not a CPM programme. He pointed out that the township project was largely funded through contributions from people across the world, and that only a portion of the total funds collected had been utilised so far.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It is unbecoming of the CPM leadership to remain silent when such conduct takes place at a solemn venue," Satheesan said. "Siddique is an elected representative who stood by the affected people in their time of need. The Mundakkai–Chooralmala relief fund reflects contributions from people across political lines. It is shameful for the CPM leadership to remain mute spectators to such hooliganism," he added.

KPCC president Sunny Joseph also condemned the incident, describing it as a disgrace that brought embarrassment to the state.

Meanwhile, BJP district president Prashanth Malavayal alleged that the CPM had converted a state function into a party event, resulting in the disruption. "Many invited guests, including myself, struggled to find seats, while CPM cadres occupied those reserved for guests. It appeared to be a party programme where cadres displayed poor political culture," he told reporters on Monday.