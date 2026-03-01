Wayanad: With the Kerala assembly election approaching and the ruling LDF poised to gain significant political mileage, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the first phase of the Wayanad Model Township Project for the rehabilitation of Mundakkai–Chooralmala landslide survivors near Kalpetta town.

"All disaster-affected families will be handed over houses before the next monsoon," the CM said in his inaugural address. "It is our bond of brotherhood that led to the realisation of such a project. The survivors themselves said that those who had lived together should continue to live together, and the government fulfilled that wish. People from various sections of society extended support to the project. Houses for the remaining families beyond the first phase will also be completed and handed over within a few months," he added.

As part of the first phase of the township established near Kalpetta bypass 178 houses will be handed over to landslide survivors. The Chief Minister will also distribute title deeds to the beneficiaries at the function.

A view of the township at Elston Estate in Wayanad. Photo: Onmanorama

The ambitious township project envisions a total of 410 houses along with supporting infrastructure. The eco- and climate-responsive houses are being constructed on 64.4 hectares of land at Elstone Estate, which was taken over by the government on April 11, 2025, after depositing ₹44.33 crore in court. Altogether, 1,662 people from 402 family units are expected to reside in the completed township.

ADVERTISEMENT

Houses constructed as single-storey buildings of 1,000 sq ft have been prepared with foundations that allow a second floor to be added in the future. Each house comprises a master bedroom, two additional rooms, a sit-out, living area, study room, dining hall, kitchen, and storage area.

Explaining the project in the inaugural function, Chief secretary A Jayathilak said that the township is a model for the world.

ADVERTISEMENT

Revenue Minister K. Rajan said one of the project’s key highlights is that all families from the landslide-affected areas have been rehabilitated together in a single location, as they had wished.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the first phase of the Wayanad Model Township Project. Photo: Onmanorama

Apart from housing, second-phase works will provide a public road, health centre, anganwadi, public market, community centre, laboratory, pharmacy, examination–vaccination–observation rooms, OP ticket counter, solar system, waste-management system, shops and stalls in the public market, an open market, children’s play area, and parking. The township will also have a multipurpose centre with a playground, library, sports club, open-air theatre, and a memorial.

ADVERTISEMENT

After the disaster, 2,569 people from 728 families were accommodated in 17 relief camps across different parts of the district for temporary rehabilitation. Food, clothing, drinking water, and other basic facilities were provided to all.

A total of ₹6.16 crore was sanctioned to pay rent for the relocated families. For those who lost property, savings, homes, and livelihoods, ₹17.2 crore was distributed as livelihood assistance—₹9,000 per month to one member each in 752 families and ₹18,000 per month to two members each in 507 families. Compensation of ₹13.2 crore was given to 220 people, and ₹1.3 crore as emergency aid to 1,036 people. The government also sanctioned ₹2.10 crore for 21 children who lost their parents in the disaster. In addition, 858 families are receiving monthly food coupons worth ₹1,000.

Dream realised; title deeds and ownership to be handed over

As the government helps realise the dream of owning a house in the township, title deeds for seven cents of land will be handed over to 178 families by the Chief Minister after the formal function.

A house at the Wayanad township. Photo: Onmanorama

The draw of lots process for house allotment in the township had already been completed. Following the draw, orders granting title to the seven-cent plots, and procedures for electricity, drinking-water and ration-card connections, as well as house ownership documents, have all been completed.

The Revenue Department set up 20 counters to hand over title deeds and ownership documents to the beneficiaries. Documents covering the house and the seven-cent plot, along with electricity and drinking-water connections, will be handed over. Ownership of the house will be granted by the Kalpetta Municipality.

For the houses handed over in the first phase, electricity and water connections will be issued in the name of the District Collector. A certificate will also be provided confirming that, upon completion of all 410 houses in the township, the connections will be transferred to the beneficiaries’ individual names.